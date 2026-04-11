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9-year-old found locked in father's utility van since 2024 in France, malnourished, unable to walk

The police forced the van open and found a child 'lying in a fetal position, naked, covered by a blanket on top of a mound of trash and near excrement'.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 13:06 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 13:06 IST
World newsFranceChild abuse

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