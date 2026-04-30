'Adolf Hitler idoliser' found guilty of plotting terrorism acts in London

<p>London: A British white supremacist who prosecutors said idolised <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/hitlers-jewish-blood-an-old-conspiracy-theory-1105983.html">Adolf Hitler </a>was on Thursday convicted of preparing terrorism acts after trying to buy a gun and ammunition from undercover officers.</p><p>Alfie Coleman paid 3,500 pounds ($4,730) for a pistol and around 200 rounds of ammunition before being arrested by police in September 2023.</p><p>The 21-year-old venerated Nazi dictator Hitler and Thomas Mair, a loner obsessed with the Nazis who murdered lawmaker Jo Cox in a frenzied street attack in 2016, prosecutors said.</p><p>Manifestos written by Dylann Roof, who killed nine Black people at a South Carolina church in 2015, and Brenton Tarrant, who killed 51 Muslim worshippers at mosques in Christchurch, were found on Coleman's devices when he was arrested.</p><p>Prosecutor Nicholas de la Poer told jurors at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/eight-arrested-by-uk-police-over-london-arson-attacks-3975725">London</a>'s Old Bailey court that Coleman had written his own manifesto as a diary, in which he stated: "All people whom are not on our side must die."</p>.Man arrested for attempted murder in London's Jewish area, condition of injured stable.<p>Coleman pleaded guilty to possessing the gun and 10 charges relating to documents containing information likely to be useful to terrorists, but denied the preparation of terrorist acts.</p><p>He was convicted by a jury after a retrial and will be sentenced in July.</p><p>Police previously said Coleman had extensively consumed extreme right-wing material online as a teenager, particularly during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, when he was 15.</p><p>Bethan David, head of counter terrorism at the Crown Prosecution Service, described Coleman as "a dangerous man who planned to commit a terrorist attack to further his extreme racist and white supremacist agenda".</p><p>"He was motivated by an extreme ideology and hatred of people of other races and religions, he was clearly intent on acting on these ideas and causing harm," David added. </p>