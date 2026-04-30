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'Adolf Hitler idoliser' found guilty of plotting terrorism acts in London

The 21-year-old venerated Hitler and Thomas Mair, a loner obsessed with the Nazis who murdered lawmaker Jo Cox in a frenzied street attack in 2016, prosecutors ​said.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 12:51 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 12:51 IST
World newsLondonEuropeTerrorismAdolf Hitler

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