<p>Four ambulances belonging to a Jewish community organisation in north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/london">London</a> were set ablaze, police said on Monday, adding that the incident was being treated as an antisemitic hate crime.</p><p>"An investigation has been launched after four ambulances belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance service were set on fire in Golders Green," Metropolitan Police said in a statement.</p><p>"Officers remain on scene and the arson attack is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime."</p><p>The ambulances belonged to Hatzola, a not-for-profit volunteer organisation that responds to medical emergencies.</p>.Explosion at US embassy in Oslo may have been deliberate attack, police say.<p>The London Fire Brigade said it sent six fire engines and 40 firefighters to the scene. Calls from residents were recorded at 0140 GMT.</p><p>"Multiple cylinders on the vehicles exploded and caused windows to break in an adjacent block of flats. No injuries are reported."</p><p>The London Fire Brigade said the fire was under control by 0306 GMT.</p><p>Attacks against Jews and Jewish targets have risen worldwide since the Hamas attacks that triggered the Gaza war.</p><p>Since the conflict, Britain has recorded significantly higher levels of antisemitic hate.</p><p>The most severe antisemitic incident in Britain last year was the Manchester attack that killed two Jewish worshippers during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.</p>