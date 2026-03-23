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Ambulances from London Jewish community organisation torched, police say

The ambulances belonged to Hatzola, a ⁠not-for-profit volunteer organisation ‌that responds to medical emergencies.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 05:07 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 05:07 IST
World newsUnited KingdomLondonambulance

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