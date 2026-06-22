Andy Burnham: From fighting London-centric politics to potentially occupying 10 Downing Street

<p>It was only four years ago when <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andy%20burnham">Andy Burnham</a>, the now potential successor to Keir Starmer as Britain's next prime minister, claimed that he was repeatedly denied the main-stage speaking slot at the Labour Party conference, saying it was a sign of disrespect for his then position as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uk">Greater Manchester</a> mayor.</p><p>Some sympathised with one of Labour's most popular leaders, but now he has to prove that he can occupy the centre stage as he seeks to become the nation's seventh prime minister in a decade.</p><p>He has a tough challenge ahead of him, having to win over restless voters and overcome the economic constraints that hamstrung his predecessors.</p>.'Will put myself forward to replace Keir Starmer as PM': UK lawmaker Andy Burnham says he will enter contest.<p>Burnham has positioned himself as a leader with political charisma and the only one with the vision in Labour Party to connect with voters and defeat the populist anti-immigration sentiment. </p><p>He also poses himself as the leader who can defeat the Right Wing Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, which has led in every poll since early last year.</p><p>Last week, the Left Wing leader got a decisive verdict in his favour, winning him a seat in the Parliament, when Reform UK had recently performed strongly in local elections. Burnham has won over many Labour lawmakers after Starmer announced he would resign on Monday.</p><p>Burnham "has proven his credentials in putting forward a Labour vision voters can rally around", said Alex Sobel, a Labour member of parliament.</p><p><strong>What do the supporters and critics say?</strong></p><p>Burnham's supporters see him as a leader who made his mark at the helm of one of Britain’s few regional success stories in recent years. He is termed the "King of the North" for his efforts protecting the area during the Covid-19 pandemic. </p><p>However, his critics perceive him as someone who has changed his policy positions several times. They see him as a man who has sought to portray himself as a "normal man of the people" rather than the highly educated career politician he is.</p>.Explain| UK PM Keir Starmer says he will resign, how is his successor chosen?.<p>Burnham on Monday confirmed that he would fight to be the Labour leader while one of his main rivals, the former health minister Wes Streeting, said he would not oppose him in a leadership contest.</p><p><strong>Burnham's agenda</strong></p><p>While there is nothing concrete, Burnham has given hints of what his agenda could be if he is elected as the next prime minister. </p><p>The stint as Greater Manchester mayor, a role he took over in 2017 to escape what he called London-centre politics, offers some insights. </p><p>Burnham's battle against then-prime minister Boris Johnson over the toughest COVID pandemic restrictions in 2020 raised his profile beyond Manchester.</p><p>Further, he is strongly in favour of decentralisation along with a more interventionist state and describes his political beliefs as "more place first rather than party first".</p><p>He has long argued that, by shifting power away from London, which dominates Britain's economy, communities can take direct control over the things that shape their own lives, such as utilities and transport.</p><p><strong>Rising through the ranks</strong></p><p>Burnham comes from Liverpool, where his father worked as a telephone engineer and his mother a receptionist. He is an English graduate from the University of Cambridge and took a familiar path to political, first as a researcher and then adviser in parliament, post graduation. </p><p>He first served as a junior minister under former Prime Minister Tony Blair, and later culture secretary and health secretary under Gordon Brown.</p><p>Burnham failed in two previous attempts to become the leader of Labour Party in 2010 and 2015.</p><p>In the last year, Burnham has criticised the government for "being in hock to the bond markets" - in comments he has since said had been misrepresented, while calling for nationalisation of important industries and for Britain to rejoin the European Union.</p><p>However, in recent times, he moved towards a centre ground, saying that the finances were too constrained for large-scale nationalisations and said Britain was not going to rejoin the EU any time soon.</p><p><em>(With inputs from Reuters)</em></p>