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Andy Burnham: From fighting London-centric politics to potentially occupying 10 Downing Street

He has a tough challenge ahead of him, having to win over restless voters and overcome the economic constraints that hamstrung his predecessors.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 13:28 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 13:28 IST
World newsUnited KingdomKeir Starmer

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