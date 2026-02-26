<p>Zurich: The president and CEO of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende, said on Thursday he was stepping down, a few weeks after the forum launched an independent investigation into his relationship with sex offender<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jeffrey-epstein"> Jeffrey Epstein</a>.</p> .Democrat accuses Justice Department of withholding documents on Trump's Epstein accusation.<p>Brende, who became president of the WEF in 2017, announced his decision in a statement following disclosures from the US Justice Department that showed the Norwegian had three business dinners with Epstein and had also communicated with the disgraced financier via email and text message.</p>