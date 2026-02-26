Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldeurope

Another Epstein case fallout: WEF chief Borge ⁠Brende quits post after ties to sex offender scrutinised

This comes after disclosures ‌from ‌the US Justice Department that showed the Borge ⁠Brende ⁠had ⁠three business dinners with Epstein.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 11:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 11:51 IST
World newsWorld Economic ForumJeffery Epstein

Follow us on :

Follow Us