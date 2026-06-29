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At least 5 killed in shooting incident in Germany, two suspects detained

Police said that the motive behind the shooting it unclear and reports have referred to multiple suspects.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 12:28 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 12:28 IST
World newsGermanyShooting

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