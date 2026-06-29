At least 5 killed in shooting incident in Germany, two suspects detained

<p>Two people have been detained after five adults died in a shooting which took place in the northern German town of Stade, police spokesperson said on Monday.</p><p>With no other suspects at large, one of the detainees is the suspected shooter, and the role of the other is currently unclear.</p><p>The spokesperson said that it is unclear about how many people have been injured.</p>.US withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany, US officials say.<p>The incident reportedly took place in a youth centre in central Stade, a town of just below 50,000 people to the west of Hamburg.</p><p>Police said that the motive behind the shooting it unclear and reports have referred to multiple suspects.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>