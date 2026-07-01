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At least 6 people killed in fire in Antwerp apartment tower, Belgian police say

The building, ‌which has ‌been evacuated, was home ‌to more than 200 ‌people, the police said, adding that several people were injured.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 11:27 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 10:35 IST
World newsBelgiumFireapartment

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