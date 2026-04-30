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Banksy installs statue of flag-wielding man in central London

The suited figure, whose sight is obscured by the flag, has one foot poised ⁠over ‌the edge of the plinth, indicating he is just about to step ‌off.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 17:04 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 17:04 IST
World newsBritainUnited KingdomLondonEurope

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