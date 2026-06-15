BBC to cut hundreds of jobs in Britain in news division downsize

<p>Britain's <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bbc">BBC</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bbc"> </a>is set to cut hundreds of jobs across its core news division next week in the first part of its downsizing, the <em>Financial Times</em> reported on Monday, citing people close to the situation.</p>.Opendoor shuts India operations overnight over 'AI shift', sacks 250 employees.<p>Departments across the corporation have been ordered to cut about a tenth of their costs under wider plans expected to result in a total of about 2,000 jobs lost to save hundreds of millions of pounds, according to the <em>FT</em> report, and the <em>BBC's</em> news division is set to be the first to reveal its plans next week.</p><p><em>Reuters</em> could not immediately verify the report.</p>