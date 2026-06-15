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BBC to cut hundreds of jobs in Britain in news division downsize

BBC's news division is set to be the first to reveal its plans next week.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 06:43 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 06:43 IST
World newsBusiness NewsBBCBritain

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