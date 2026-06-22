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Brexit and Britain's revolving door at 10, Downing Street: How UK went from stability to 6 PMs in a decade

6 Individuals, including Cameron at the referendum and five successors, have held the top office during the 2016-26, and very soon we will see the seventh too.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 11:28 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 11:28 IST
UKUnited Kingdom10 Downing StreetBrexitBrexit referendumKeir Starmer

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