<p>Britain is set to get a new Prime Minister as the PM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/i-will-resign-uk-prime-minister-keir-starmer-announces-resignation-4047950">Keir Starmer has decided to step down</a>. </p><p>When British voters went to the polls on June 23, 2016, to decide whether the United Kingdom should remain in or leave the European Union, few could have predicted how profoundly the referendum would reshape the country's political landscape.</p>.UK's Keir Starmer could set out exit timetable on Monday as Burnham waits in the wings.<p>One of the clearest indicators of that transformation is the number of prime ministers who have occupied 10 Downing Street before and after the Brexit vote.</p>.<p>6 Individuals, including Cameron at the referendum and five successors, have held the top office during the 2016-26, and very soon we will see the seventh too. Whereas for the preceding decade (2006-2016) Britain saw only 3 Prime Ministers.</p>.<p>In the ten years leading up to the Brexit referendum (2006–2016), the UK had just three prime ministers.</p>.Explain| UK PM Keir Starmer says he will resign, how is his successor chosen?.<p>The period was marked by a relatively orderly transfer of power. Blair handed over to Brown after a decade in office, while Cameron served six years after leading the Conservatives to government. Despite challenges such as the global financial crisis and debates over austerity, Britain enjoyed a level of political continuity that had long been characteristic of its parliamentary system.</p>.<p>Since Cameron resigned after losing the Brexit vote, the UK has had 6 prime ministers including David Cameron, who was prime minister when the referendum took place, a total of six individuals have held the office during the decade following the Brexit vote.</p><p>Brexit negotiations triggered repeated parliamentary battles, leadership contests and cabinet resignations. Theresa May struggled to secure approval for her withdrawal deal, Boris Johnson faced controversies that ultimately ended his premiership, and Liz Truss's tenure lasted only 49 days after market turmoil sparked by her economic plans.</p>.'Will put myself forward to replace Keir Starmer as PM': UK lawmaker Andy Burnham says he will enter contest.<p>Even after the UK formally left the EU, the political instability continued. The Conservatives cycled through multiple leaders before losing power in the 2024 general election, paving the way for Labour leader Keir Starmer to become prime minister.</p><p>And now Starmer too is going to step down and Labours will soon have to come up with a new leader.</p><p>In simple terms, Britain experienced roughly twice as many prime ministers in the decade after Brexit as it did in the decade before it.</p><p>While Brexit was not the sole cause of every leadership change, it became the defining issue of British politics for years, exposing divisions within parties, testing governments and reshaping electoral fortunes.</p><p>A decade on, the referendum's legacy can be measured not only in Britain's relationship with Europe but also in the extraordinary political churn it unleashed at the very top of government.</p>