Britain to ban social media for children under 16 years, says PM Keir Starmer

<p>British Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kier%20starmer">Keir Starmer</a> on Monday announced that his administration would ban <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social%20media">social media </a>sites for children under 16 years, while also imposing restrictions on gaming and livestreaming platforms. </p><p>At a press conference, Starmer said that the sweeping measures will reflect Britain's values, helping to protect children online while pushing back against the power of big technology companies, </p><p>"It is clear to me a full ban is the right choice," he said. "This will change the conversations that parents have and the expectations of children over time. It will make a huge difference, it will make our children safer, it will make our children happier, it will give them more time, more security, more freedom to grow up, more opportunity". </p>.UK PM Starmer says he has not lost authority, will fight to stay in job.<p>In addition to a ban on apps like TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram, Starmer said action will be taken against gaming and livestreaming services which allow children to talk to strangers. </p><p>"Is there a situation in the offline world where you would just let your child pair up with a stranger, an adult that you don't know anything about? No, so we're taking action on that," Starmer said. </p><p>The prime minister said that the government has the powers to take first steps in any ban, with regulation to follow by the end of the year and a prohibition in place around next spring. </p><p>In the recent years, Britain has come down with an iron fist on tech companies, urging them to impose age verification, adapt their algorithms and, most recently, prevent children from circulating nude images taken on mobile phones. </p><p>The ban comes amid growing awareness of mental health risks posed by spending too much time online. The decision comes after speaking to parents and drawing evidence from Australia, which brought in a ban for under-16s last year. </p><p>Starmer, whose position at the top could be challenged in the coming weeks, said people expected action. </p><p>Australia was the first country to ban social media for children under 16, blocking them last December from platforms including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Ever since, several countries have considered regulating access to social media amid mounting concerns over the impact on children's health and safety.</p>.India, UK discuss collaboration in tech, research, startups.<p>The extreme action by the British government is being taken after having consulted teachers, parents and young people on new restrictions, including a possible ban for under-16s, as well as curfews, app time limits and curbs on what the government has described as addictive design features.</p><p>The government received more than 1,16,000 responses from parents, industry and young people. More than 83 per cent of parents who responded said risks from social media outweighed benefits, while 90 per cent backed a minimum age of 16 to access social media platforms. </p><p><em>(With inputs from Reuters)</em></p>