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Britain to ban social media for children under 16 years, says PM Keir Starmer

In addition to a ban on apps like TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram, Starmer said action will be taken against gaming and livestreaming services which allow children to talk to strangers.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 09:11 IST
World newsBritainUKSocial mediaKeir Starmer

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