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British PM Keir Starmer says future Labour government will build on defence plan

Starmer announced he would step down ⁠earlier ⁠in June.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 10:59 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 10:59 IST
World newsUKLabour PartyKeir Starmer

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