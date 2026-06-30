British PM Keir Starmer says future Labour government will build on defence plan

<p>London: British Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/keir-starmer"> Keir Starmer</a> said he had "no doubt" any future Labour government would build on his defence spending plan, when asked whether potential successor Andy Burnham had committed to future defence investment.</p><p>Asked whether Burnham, the Labour lawmaker expected to replace Keir Starmer as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uk">British </a>prime minister, had given assurances he would raise defence spending in the next review, Starmer said the current programme would serve as "a platform on which whoever comes after me can build."</p>.Explained | UK PM Keir Starmer says he will resign, how is his successor chosen?.<p>Starmer announced he would step down earlier in June. Burnham, currently the only declared candidate to take over from Starmer, could be made prime minister as soon as next month.</p>