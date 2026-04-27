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Buy airline tickets now, Spain urges as Iran war lifts oil prices

After welcoming a record 97 ‌million tourists last ​year, 3.5% more than in 2024, Spain could maintain a similar pace of growth this year, Industry and Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu said.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:38 IST
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