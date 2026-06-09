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CJI Surya Kant bats for mediation, says arbitration facing procedural hurdles

'We must reject the archaic narrative that pits alternative dispute resolution against the majesty of formal courts,' he said.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 09:45 IST
CJIChief Justice of IndiaMediationjustice surya kant

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