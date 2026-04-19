<p>Rome: Two Indian men have been shot dead in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/italy-says-us-has-sharply-cut-proposed-pasta-tariffs-after-a-review-3848762">Italy</a>'s Covo in Bergamo province just as they were leaving a warehouse used as a place of worship during a gathering for Vaisakhi festival, local media reported on Sunday.</p><p>The attack occurred on Friday, a few minutes before midnight in the square in front of the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji in the industrial area of the town, according to La Sicilia newspaper.</p><p>The deceased were identified as Raginder Singh, 48, a resident of Covo, and Gurmit Singh, 48, from Agnadello.</p><p>The assailant allegedly approached the men, opened fire and then fled in a car, the paper reported.</p><p>According to initial findings, a sudden brawl that escalated into bloodshed has been ruled out, the report said.</p>.Indian national held for cheating cultural organisation of over $1.3 million in Singapore.<p>Approximately ten shell casings were recovered from the scene as authorities investigate the hypothesis of a "coldly planned execution".</p><p>A witness was quoted as telling reporters that the shooter was "an Indian" who also frequented the gurdwara.</p><p>According to the same witness, the bullets also grazed a third person, it said.</p><p>An official celebration for Vaisakhi was planned for Saturday nearby with the participation of local institutions.</p>