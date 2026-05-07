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Countries scramble to track passengers of hantavirus-hit cruise ship

The Dutch government has said around 40 passengers had disembarked the ship in Santa Helena, where the ship made a stop on its way to Cape Verde - before the outbreak was reported.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 10:14 IST
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