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Dutch and British wholesale gas prices edge up amid continued Hormuz closure, stalled US-Iran talks

With no progress on potential peace ‌talks, fundamental signals continue to drive European ‌gas markets
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 09:56 IST
World newsBritishgasMiddle EastDutchprices

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