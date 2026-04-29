<p>London: Dutch and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-kingdom">British</a> wholesale gas prices edged up on Wednesday morning as the market remains focused on the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, with little progress in ending the Iran war.</p><p>The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was up 1.11 euros to 44.70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), or $15.32/mmBtu, at 0846 GMT, ICE data showed.</p><p>The British front-month contract was up 2.34 pence at 110.75 pence per therm.</p><p>Efforts to end the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran conflict</a> were at an impasse on Tuesday with U.S. President Donald Trump unhappy with the latest proposal from Tehran, which he said had informed the US it was in a "state of collapse" and figuring out its leadership situation.</p>.Russia says UAE's exit from OPEC will increase global production, bring down oil prices. <p>With no progress on potential peace talks, fundamental signals continue to drive European gas markets, said LSEG analyst Dzmitry Dauhalevich.</p><p>On the day ahead, gas demand for both heating and power generation is expected to adjust lower by a combined 120 gigawatt hours per day, driven by warm and sunny conditions, LSEG data showed.</p><p>EU gas storage sites were last 31.97 per cent full, compared with around 38.69 per cent at the same time last year, Gas Infrastructure Europe data showed.</p><p>In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract was up 0.22 at 75.33 euros a metric ton. </p>