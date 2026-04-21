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Eight arrested by UK police over London arson attacks

Seven ⁠of ‌the arrests were made in ‌the past ⁠48 hours and relate to a suspected ‌conspiracy ‌to commit arson, the force said.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 13:07 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 13:07 IST
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