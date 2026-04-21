<p>London - British counter-terrorism police arrested a further eight people as part of an investigation into suspected arson attacks in London, including an alleged plot targeting a venue linked to the Jewish community, the force said on Tuesday.</p>.Stock markets climb nearly 1% amid hopes for progress on Iran-US peace talks.<p>Seven of the arrests were made in the past 48 hours and relate to a suspected conspiracy to commit arson, it said, adding that while it was believed the intended target was a venue associated with the Jewish community, the specific target or venue has not yet been identified.</p>