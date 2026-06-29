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Europe is battling record breaking heatwave. What’s making it so severe?

Tragically, lives have already been lost, including dozens of people who have drowned in France in the past week, while trying to cool down in the punishing heat.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 05:35 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 05:35 IST
ClimateheatwaveHeat waveEurope

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