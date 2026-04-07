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EU's Kallas expresses concern over US-Iran ceasefire violations in call with Pak Dy PM Dar

Kallas, who is High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, held a telephonic call with Dar, who is also the foreign minister.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 18:41 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 18:41 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranEuropean Union

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