EU's Kallas expresses concern over US-Iran ceasefire violations in call with Pak Dy PM Dar

<p>Islamabad: The European Union's top foreign policy and security official Kaja Kallas, in a call with Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday, expressed "serious concerns" at the recent ceasefire violations between the US and Iran.</p>.<p>Kallas, who is High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, held a telephonic call with Dar, who is also the foreign minister.</p>.<p>According to a statement by Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO), the two reviewed the rapidly evolving regional situation.</p>.<p>“She (Kallas) appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts culminating in signing of the Islamabad MoU; however she expressed serious concerns at the recent ceasefire violations and stressed that channels of communication must remain open,” FO said.</p>.<p>Dar apprised her about Pakistan’s continued diplomatic efforts towards a comprehensive framework for peace and stability in West Asia.</p>.<p>He also emphasised the necessity for all parties to abide by the ceasefire agreement.</p>.<p>The two sides agreed to maintain close contact, according to the FO.</p>.<p>Iran and the US signed the MoU on June 18, aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. It was followed by technical-level talks in Switzerland on June 21, with Pakistan and Qatar as mediators. </p>