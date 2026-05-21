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Exit wave: Indian students, workers spearhead decline in UK net migration

Net migration data released on Thursday showed that Indian students and workers top the charts of foreigners leaving United Kingdom.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 13:37 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 13:37 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited Kingdommigration

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