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Explained | The British royals and their finances

The king receives money in a number of ways to fund his official ⁠work as head of state, his personal expenditure and to cover the royal duties of his family.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 12:05 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 12:05 IST
World newsKing CharlesFinancesExplainer

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