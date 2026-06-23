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Explained | What is the 'Omega Block' causing Europe's intense heatwave?

Here is what you need to know about omega blocks ⁠and whether climate change means they could become more frequent in the years ahead.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 14:19 IST
World newsheatwaveEurope

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