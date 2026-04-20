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Explained | Why are French prosecutors investigating Elon Musk's X?

In July, Musk denied the initial accusations and ⁠said the investigation was 'politically motivated.'
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 12:32 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 12:32 IST
World newsElon MuskFrance

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