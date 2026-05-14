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EXPLAINER | Labour in crisis: What happens if the UK's Keir Starmer steps down, or is challenged?

At the moment most of those against Starmer have called for him to set out a timetable for his own departure - effectively asking him to resign without needing to be ⁠forced out.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 16:01 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 16:01 IST
World newsEuropelabourUnited KingdmKeir Starmer

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