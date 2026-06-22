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Explain| UK PM Keir Starmer says he will resign, how is his successor chosen?

Any candidate wishing to replace Starmer would need to secure the support of 20% ​of Labour members ⁠of parliament.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 10:15 IST
World newsBritainUKKeir Starmer

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