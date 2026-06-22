Explain| UK PM Keir Starmer says he will resign, how is his successor chosen?

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/keir-starmer">Prime Minister Keir Starmer</a> said on Monday he would resign, with a new leader to be in place by the time parliament returns in September, paving the way for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/britain">Britain</a> to have its seventh leader in 10 years.</p>.<p><strong>Here's what happens next:</strong></p>.<p><strong>How does a leadership contest work?</strong></p><p>Any candidate wishing to replace Starmer would need to secure the support of 20% of Labour members of parliament. With Labour currently holding 403 seats, that equates to 81 lawmakers, including the challenger.</p><p>Candidates also must hit thresholds for support from grassroots Labour Party organisations, and from affiliated organisations such as trade unions.</p>.<p><strong>Who gets to decide the winner?</strong></p><p>If more than one candidate qualifies, the winner is decided by a ballot of all Labour Party members and affiliates. The winner then becomes prime minister.</p>.UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation amid pressure from Labour Party.<p><strong>How long would it take?</strong></p><p>Though the timeline is officially decided by the party's governing body, Starmer said nominations would open on July 9 and close before parliament goes into recess, which is scheduled for July 16.</p><p>He said if there were to be a contest, it should be completed by the time parliament returns, which is scheduled for September 1.</p>.<p><strong>What happens if there’s only one candidate?</strong></p><p>If only one candidate meets the threshold for support, there is no vote: the candidate is elected unopposed as Labour leader and becomes prime minister. </p>