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Explosion damages Jewish school in Amsterdam

The explosion at the school in an upscale residential neighbourhood on the south side ​of Amsterdam ⁠only caused limited damage, Mayor Femke Halsema said in a press release, as police and firefighters arrived ⁠at ‌the scene quickly.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 09:05 IST
World newsAmsterdam

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