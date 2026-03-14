<p>Amsterdam: An explosion damaged a Jewish school in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amsterdam">Amsterdam </a>early on Saturday, in what the city's mayor described as "a deliberate attack against the Jewish community".</p><p>The explosion at the school in an upscale residential neighbourhood on the south side of Amsterdam only caused limited damage, Mayor Femke Halsema said in a press release, as police and firefighters arrived at the scene quickly.</p><p>No injuries were reported.</p>.Fireworks accident kill two in Netherlands; fire destroys historic Amsterdam church.<p>Security at synagogues and Jewish institutions in the Dutch capital had already been heightened after an overnight arson attack at a synagogue in the centre of Rotterdam on Friday.</p><p>In neighbouring Belgium, an explosion caused a fire at a synagogue in Liege on Monday.</p><p>"This is a cowardly act of aggression against the Jewish community," Halsema said.</p><p>"Jewish people in Amsterdam are increasingly confronted with antisemitism. This is unacceptable."</p><p>Concerns about possible attacks against Jewish communities around the world have risen following US and Israeli attacks on Iran and a subsequent response from Tehran. </p>