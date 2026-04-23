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Finnish Air Force cadets land in trouble for drawing 'penis-shaped' patterns in sky; video of bizarre incident goes viral

The pattern was seen on Flightradar, a real-time flight tracking service that displays live air traffic on a map, positions of planes, and flight paths.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 06:29 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 06:29 IST
World newsAviationFinlandTrending

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