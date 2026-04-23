<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/travel/finlands-social-hotspots-3913903">Finnish </a>Air Force cadets have landed in trouble for drawing 'penis-shaped' <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aviation-industry">flight </a>patterns during training mission. The incident happened on April 13 when the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets were conducting training exercise. At around 7:30 am in Jyväskylä, four planes followed the pattern. </p><p>As per a <a href="https://nypost.com/2026/04/22/world-news/finland-air-force-cadets-under-fire-for-drawing-giant-penis-shaped-flight-patterns-during-training-mission/">report </a>by <em>New York Post</em>, the trainee pilots deviated from their flight patterns, and created two penises drawing the the sky.</p><p>The pattern was seen on <em>Flightradar</em>, a real-time flight tracking service that displays live air traffic on a map, positions of planes, and flight paths. </p>.<p>The pictures of the same created a buzz over social media platforms, with a flurry of comments. </p><p>"Finnish Air Force cadets have been known for their creative flight patterns in the past, so maybe they were just trying to break some records?" a user commented. </p><p>Another user commented, "Na that looks like safety scissors to me."</p><p>"Four planes coordinating to draw this in formation honestly shows more teamwork and precision than most actual training exercises," commented a third. </p>.Finland reports territorial violation by drones, at least one from Ukraine.<p>The pilots also drew two shaped that look like hearts during the training flight. </p><p>The report further stated that students from the flight reserve officer course were conducting the flights. </p><p>The Finnish Air Force has condemned this act, and an investigation will be launched regarding this, military officials said. </p><p>An official said that soldiers must follow rules of conduct. "The Air Force requires soldiers to follow good manners and rules of conduct, and if these are deviated from, it will be responded to in an appropriate manner," the official said, as reported by the publication. </p><p>A similar incident of drawing penis by flight happened in 2017, when a US Navy EA-18G Growler jet crew was flying over Central Washington. The art creation was visible from the ground. </p>