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Former minister Streeting says he will stand in any contest to replace UK's Starmer

Addressing the group, Streeting described Britain's 2016 referendum decision to leave the European Union as "a catastrophic mistake".
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 16:21 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 16:21 IST
World newsBritainUKHealth MinisterKeir Starmer

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