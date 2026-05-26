<p>Brussels - Four people, including two teenagers, were killed in Belgium on Tuesday when a train crashed into a school bus on a level-crossing near the town of Buggenhout, RTL TV reported, citing Transport Minister Jean-Luc Crucke.</p><p>The victims also included the bus driver and an adult accompanying the pupils, RTL quoted Crucke as saying. Two other people were also severely injured, he added.</p><p>The accident occurred early on Tuesday at a level-crossing near Buggenhout station, about 23 kilometres (14.29 miles) from Brussels. Crucke said security cameras showed that the crossing's security barriers had come down.</p><p>Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said on X that "it is with deep sadness that I learned of the tragic accident that occurred in Buggenhout."</p>.Iran reserves 'legitimate and definite' right to respond to any US ceasefire violations.<p>Spokespeople for the Belgian police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.</p><p>Belgium, where a dense railway network criss-crosses towns and villages, has a history of accidents at level-crossings.</p><p>Five people died in such accidents in 2025, railway infrastructure operator Infrabel says on its website, the lowest number recorded since 2020.</p>