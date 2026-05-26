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Four people killed in train collision with Belgian school bus

The victims also ​included the ⁠bus driver and an adult accompanying the pupils, RTL quoted Crucke as saying.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 10:55 IST
World newsBelgiumAccident

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