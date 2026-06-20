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France bans alcohol consumption at music festivals under red heatwave alert

"Very high temperatures are ⁠settling in ⁠for the long term across the country," weather agency," the French weather agency said.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 17:12 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 17:12 IST
FranceheatwaveAlcohol

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