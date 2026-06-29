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France records 1,000 excess deaths during heatwave

Eighty-five percent of the dead were aged 65 or older, though increases were seen across all age groups.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 17:17 IST
World newsFranceheatwave

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