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France records 7 heatwave-related deaths as it logs hottest May day ever

France ‌has been experiencing higher-than-average temperatures ‌since Saturday.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 13:09 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 13:09 IST
World newsFranceheatwaveEurope

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