<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/french">French</a> woman was allegedly subjected to seven years of torture, coercion and rape by his former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/boyfriend">boyfriend</a>. The woman, identified as Laetitia R, told the court that her partner, Guillaime Bucci (51) forced her to have sex with hundreds of men and leaving her in constant fear.</p>.<p>Laetitia further accused Bucci of exerting "psychological control" over her between 2015 and 2022. She alleged that Bucci manipulated her through what began as discussions about BDSM or sadomasochistic sexual practices before escalating into acts she described as “pure and simple violence”.</p>.Karnataka: Two held for creating child sexual abuse material, uploading online .<p>According to her testimony, Bucci, who is a former bank manager, initially assured her that any sexual activities would stop if she felt uncomfortable. The woman, who is mother of four, said, "I imagined spankings, being tied up. He told me that if I didn't like it, we would stop."</p>.<p>However, she told the court that the abuse gradually intensified and included acts that left her terrified. She also said she had "constant fear" that her intimate videos could be released if she tried to leave the relationship.</p>.<p>Laetitia said Bucci pressured her into having sex with other men, including friends, colleagues and strangers. She alleged that he arranged the encounters and instructed her to keep a record of the men involved.</p>.<p>“I stopped counting at 487 men, some of whom I had seen up to 10 times,” she told the court.</p>.89 minor victims, 9 countries & 5 decades: Jacques Leveugle, French paedophile in custody for rape and sexual assault.<p>Describing how the abuse developed over time, Laetitia said Bucci first encouraged her to sleep with other men before allegedly pushing her into increasingly extreme situations. She recalled an incident on Christmas Eve in 2015 when he allegedly asked her to approach strangers at a motorway service station while he listened over the phone.</p>.<p>“I felt like I was dying inside,” she told the courtroom, adding that she now suffers from serious long-term effects as a result of the abuse.</p>.<p>According to Franceinfo, she described the numerous acts of violence she endured including, "Punches, blows with a cutting board, knife cuts on my back. I was often bleeding." </p>.<p>"He also burned me with his cigarette," she said.</p>.<p>"He decided what time I got up and what time I went to bed," she recounted. </p>.<p>"I wasn't allowed to wear underwear. No panties, no bra. Even to buy a baguette, I had to ask permission. Even to go to the toilet, I had to have his agreement, and sometimes he amused himself by letting me wet myself when I couldn't hold it any longer," Laetitia explained. </p>.<p>Bucci admitted in court to several acts, including strangulation and burning, but claimed they were consensual activities that took place within their relationship. He denied intending to harm her and described the acts as part of agreed sexual practices.</p>.<p>Prosecutors sought a life sentence, arguing that Bucci posed a risk of reoffending. However, the court sentenced him to 25 years in prison. Under the ruling, he will only be eligible for parole after serving at least two-thirds of his sentence.</p>.<p>The case has drawn comparisons with the high-profile case of French survivor Gisele Pelicot, whose former husband was convicted for recruiting dozens of men to sexually assault her after drugging her. Laetitia said Pelicot’s case inspired her to come forward and speak publicly about her own ordeal.</p>