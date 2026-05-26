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French man arrested for forcing girlfriend to 'have sex' with hundreds of men, coercing her into BDSM

Bucci admitted in court to several acts, including strangulation and burning, but claimed they were consensual activities that took place within their relationship.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 14:33 IST
World newsFranceCrimeCrime Against Womenrapesexual assaultFrench

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