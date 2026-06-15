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From Australia to Europe, countries move to curb children's social media access

Below is a summary of what countries and companies are doing to regulate access to social media amid mounting concerns over the impact of social media on children's health and safety.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 09:32 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 09:32 IST
World newsAustraliaEuropeSocial media

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