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From Trump whisperer to basher: Meloni takes on US president

"There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg," Italian Prime Minister Meloni said.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 16:17 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 16:17 IST
World newsUSItalyDonald TrumpGiorgia Meloni

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