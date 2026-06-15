Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldeurope

G7 leaders meet in France after US and Iran declare agreement to end war

Trump is due to meet with Middle Eastern leaders and attend a working session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the summit.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 07:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 June 2026, 07:11 IST
World newsUSIranFranceEmmanuel MacronG7war

Follow us on :

Follow Us