'Girls locked in dog cages, raped by hundreds': UK MP shares chilling testimonies of survivors of Pakistan 'grooming gangs'

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Concise summary of key highlights
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UK MP exposes harrowing testimonies of grooming gangs targeting vulnerable children in Britain.
Key points
• Grooming gangs prevalence
Independent inquiry reveals widespread group-based child sexual exploitation across at least 85 UK regions, predominantly involving men of Pakistani heritage.
• Systemic failures exposed
Public authorities, healthcare workers, and children's home staff repeatedly failed to protect victims, with reports of police misconduct and institutional negligence.
• Survivor testimonies
Victims describe horrific abuse, including being locked in cages, raped by multiple men, and threats to harm their families if they spoke out.
• Religious and racial targeting
Perpetrators used religion and race to control victims, with comments suggesting white Christian girls were viewed as having 'lower morals' than Muslim girls.
• Call for urgent action
UK MP Rupert Lowe urges Parliament to act immediately, warning the inquiry report will 'change Britain for good' demanding accountability.
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Published 03 June 2026, 09:01 IST