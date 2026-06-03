'Girls locked in dog cages, raped by hundreds': UK MP shares chilling testimonies of survivors of Pakistan 'grooming gangs'

UK MP exposes harrowing testimonies of grooming gangs targeting vulnerable children in Britain.

In one line

Key points

• Grooming gangs prevalence Independent inquiry reveals widespread group-based child sexual exploitation across at least 85 UK regions, predominantly involving men of Pakistani heritage.

• Systemic failures exposed Public authorities, healthcare workers, and children's home staff repeatedly failed to protect victims, with reports of police misconduct and institutional negligence.

• Survivor testimonies Victims describe horrific abuse, including being locked in cages, raped by multiple men, and threats to harm their families if they spoke out.

• Religious and racial targeting Perpetrators used religion and race to control victims, with comments suggesting white Christian girls were viewed as having 'lower morals' than Muslim girls.