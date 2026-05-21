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Gonorrhea and syphilis cases hit record high in Europe

The surge comes amid changing sexual habits and "widening gaps" in testing, according to a new report from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 16:17 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 16:17 IST
World newsSITsexually transmitted infections

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