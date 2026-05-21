<p>Cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), mainly gonorrhea and syphilis, have surged across Europe to their highest levels in over a decade, according to data released by regional health authorities.</p><p>Gonorrhea, caused by the Neisseria gonorrhoea bacterium, saw the most alarming increase, 303 per cent rise over a nine-year period. Syphilis cases more than doubled in the same time frame, the data showed.</p><p>The surge comes amid changing sexual habits and "widening gaps" in testing, according to a new report from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).</p> .Maldives first to achieve elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B.<p>Health officials have also observed an increase in congenital syphilis, the one where infection is transmitted to a newborn, potentially leading to lifelong complications. These cases were observed to have doubled between 2023 till 2024.</p><p>“Sexually transmitted infections have been on the rise for 10 years and reached record high levels in 2024," a press release by ECDC said. Untreated, these infections can cause severe complications, such as chronic pain and infertility and, in the case of syphilis, problems with the heart or nervous system.</p><p>Data released by the agency for 2024 shows that 106,331 gonorrhoea cases were recorded across the continent. Syphilis cases more than doubled over the same period to 45,577 cases. Chlamydia remained the most frequently reported STI with 213,443 cases.</p> .<p>The ECDC said lymphogranuloma venereum (LGV), a rare strain of chlamydia bacteria mostly affecting men, also saw “ongoing transmission”, with 3,490 reported cases.</p><p>Men who have sex with men are the most disproportionately affected group with the starkest long-term increase in gonorrhea and syphilis, news reports said, but added syphilis is rising among heterosexual people.</p><p>"ECDC urges public health authorities to urgently update national STI strategies and strengthen surveillance systems to better monitor the impact of prevention efforts. Without decisive action, current trends are likely to continue, increasing negative health consequences and widening inequalities in access to care."</p>