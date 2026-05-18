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Hantavirus-hit liner reaches Rotterdam, crew being quarantined and ship disinfected

It had been carrying around 150 passengers and crew from 23 countries when a cluster of severe respiratory illnesses was first reported to the World Health Organization on May 2.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 14:37 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 14:37 IST
World newsNetherlands

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