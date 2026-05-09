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Hantavirus outbreak | 2 suspected cases found in Spain, remote Tristan da Cunha

Testing has determined that the Hondius outbreak is the first of its kind documented on a ship.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 07:06 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 07:06 IST
spainhealthVirus Outbreak

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