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Homes in Paris, London not built for record-breaking heatwave in Europe

As global warming makes extreme weather more likely and temperatures in Europe are rising far faster than on other continents, Paris hit a June ‌record of 40.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 10:41 IST
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City rooftops and chimney stacks of residential apartment buildings as temperatures rise in Paris, during a heatwave affecting a majority of the country, France.

City rooftops and chimney stacks of residential apartment buildings as temperatures rise in Paris, during a heatwave affecting a majority of the country, France.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The windows of a Haussmann-style residential building are seen covered with emergency blankets to shield them from the sun as temperatures rise in Paris, during a heatwave affecting a majority of the country, France.

The windows of a Haussmann-style residential building are seen covered with emergency blankets to shield them from the sun as temperatures rise in Paris, during a heatwave affecting a majority of the country, France.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ulysse Zachary (21), poses on the balcony of his nine-square-metre apartment beneath the zinc rooftops of a Haussmann-style residential building in Paris during a heatwave affecting the majority of the country in France.

Ulysse Zachary (21), poses on the balcony of his nine-square-metre apartment beneath the zinc rooftops of a Haussmann-style residential building in Paris during a heatwave affecting the majority of the country in France.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A pharmacy sign displays a temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius on a street with the Eiffel Tower in the background as temperatures rise in Paris, during a heatwave affecting a majority of the country, France.

A pharmacy sign displays a temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius on a street with the Eiffel Tower in the background as temperatures rise in Paris, during a heatwave affecting a majority of the country, France.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 26 June 2026, 10:41 IST
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