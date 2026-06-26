Homes in Paris, London not built for record-breaking heatwave in Europe

City rooftops and chimney stacks of residential apartment buildings as temperatures rise in Paris, during a heatwave affecting a majority of the country, France.
The windows of a Haussmann-style residential building are seen covered with emergency blankets to shield them from the sun as temperatures rise in Paris, during a heatwave affecting a majority of the country, France.
Ulysse Zachary (21), poses on the balcony of his nine-square-metre apartment beneath the zinc rooftops of a Haussmann-style residential building in Paris during a heatwave affecting the majority of the country in France.
A pharmacy sign displays a temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius on a street with the Eiffel Tower in the background as temperatures rise in Paris, during a heatwave affecting a majority of the country, France.
Published 26 June 2026, 10:41 IST