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How a French sailor's routine fitness app activity leaked aircraft carrier's location amid West Asia tension

The sailor used a smartwatch to record a 36-minute run on March 13 on the carrier's deck and the data placed the ship in the Mediterranean Sea near Cyprus
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 07:51 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 07:51 IST
World newsFranceWest Asiafitness appsAircraft carrier

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