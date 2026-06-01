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How Trump's Ukraine aid cuts undermine justice for Russian war crimes

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office says it has opened more than 230,000 war-crimes cases since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 09:43 IST
World newsUSUkraineRussiaDonald Trumpwar crimes

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