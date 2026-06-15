How will the UK ban on social media for under 16s work?

<p>London: British Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/keir-starmer">Keir Starmer</a> said he would impose a ban on social media sites for children under 16 and restrictions on gaming and livestreaming platforms to "give kids their childhood back".</p><p>Below are details of what is being banned, how the measures will be enforced, and when they are expected to take effect:</p><p><strong>TikTok, YouTube and Instagram banned</strong></p><p>The government said it would block children using social media platforms whose purpose is to enable user-to-user social interaction and which allow users to post material with algorithms.</p><p>This means the ban will include platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X, the government said in a statement.</p><p>The government said it did not intend for messaging services like WhatsApp or music streaming services to be included in the ban, and exemptions would be kept under review.</p>.From Australia to Europe, countries move to curb children's social media access.<p><strong>How will the ban be enforced?</strong></p><p>Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the ban would be enforced through action against social media platforms, rather than seeking to fine children who find ways to circumvent it.</p><p>The government said regulator Ofcom would conduct a rapid study to establish the best way to verify if someone is over 16, and would have a new enforcement strategy and funding.</p><p><strong>Timing of ban</strong></p><p>Starmer said he was aiming to pass the relevant regulations before Christmas and have the ban come into force early next year.</p><p>A full response to the government's consultation on the issue will be published in July, fleshing out details of the policy.</p><p><strong>Restrictions on gaming sites</strong></p><p>The government also said it would block livestreaming and stranger communication for under-16s, including gaming sites.</p><p>Starmer said this would prevent strangers contacting children through these sites.</p><p><strong>Government will look at curfews, restrictions on scrolling</strong></p><p>The government will also be looking in more detail at overnight curfews and breaks in infinite scrolling for under 18-year-olds, and will set out more detail in the response next month.</p><p>Restrictions on functionalities banned for those under 16 would be applied by default for 16- and 17-year-olds, the government said.</p>