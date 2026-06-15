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How will the UK ban on social media for under 16s work?

The government said it would block children using social media platforms whose purpose is to enable user-to-user social interaction and  which allow users to post material with algorithms.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:32 IST
UKUnited KingdomSocial mediaKeir Starmer

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