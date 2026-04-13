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Hungarian election winner Magyar vows to fight graft, change constitution

Magyar said the constitutional amendment would apply to Orban, meaning he cannot become prime minister again.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 15:39 IST
World newsEuropeHungaryBrussels

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