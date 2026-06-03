'I can't breathe': Chilling bodycam footage captures final moments of UK teen killed by Indian-origin man; family says 'he did not die with dignity'

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
UK teen Henry Nowak died after being handcuffed and ignored by police despite telling officers he was stabbed and couldn't breathe.
Key points
• Final moments captured
Bodycam footage shows Nowak repeatedly telling officers he was stabbed and couldn't breathe before collapsing and dying from his injuries.
• Police mishandling exposed
Officers initially treated the stabber as the victim and handcuffed Nowak, who was bleeding out, delaying life-saving intervention.
• Family's emotional response
Nowak's family described his death as undignified and condemned the police response as inhumane and degrading.
• Legal consequences
The attacker, Vickrum Digwa, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum 21-year term, while his family faces additional charges.
• Public and political outrage
The case sparked protests, political condemnation, and an independent investigation into police conduct.
Key statistics
23 years old
Age of the attacker
21cm
Length of the knife used
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 03 June 2026, 06:27 IST