UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation amid pressure from Labour Party

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tagss/keir-starmer">Keir Starmer</a> on Monday announced his resignation as the British Prime Minister.</p><p>The Labour Party leader served in the office for less than two years and was marked by public unpopularity. </p><p>"Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," Starmer said as he in an emotional speech at 10 Downing Street.</p><p>Starmer was elected as the prime minister after a landslide win in July 2024. His resignation was galvanised by the victory of Andy Burnham in a special election last week. </p>.UK's Keir Starmer could set out exit timetable on Monday as Burnham waits in the wings.<p>The popular ex-mayor of Greater Manchester challenged Starmer for the Labour Party leadership amid growing unpopularity. </p><p>In a statement to the media, he promised to do everything he could to see an orderly transfer of power.</p><p>Starmer said that the process to pick a new Labour Party chief will begin on July 9, adding that he would remain the prime minister until a successor is chosen in September.</p><p><strong>Pressure had been building for months</strong></p><p>It was only a matter of time that Starmer announced resignation as pressure had been building for month, only to increase multi-fold on Friday when Burnham won a parliamentary election to return to Westminster, beating a candidate from far-Right Nigel Farage's Reform UK party which has led national opinion polls for more than a year.</p><p>Labour lawmakers were confident that Burnham could transform the fortunes of a party that has lost support under Starmer. However, Burham is yet to make clear plans for foreign affairs, the economy and defence.</p><p>Britain already has the highest borrowing costs in the Group of Seven wealthy nations due to its high debt and interest payments, years of anaemic economic growth, its struggles to cut spending and the need to invest in areas like defence.</p>