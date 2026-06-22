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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation amid pressure from Labour Party

In a statement to the media, he ⁠promised ‌to ‌do everything ⁠he could to ‌see ‌an ‌orderly ‌transfer ⁠of ⁠power.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 08:42 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 08:42 IST
World newsUKresignationKeir Starmer

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