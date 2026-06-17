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'I'm the boss', Trump says at G7, as he warms to Ukraine's war aims

Trump on Tuesday heralded a "very good" meeting with Zelenskiy and other G7 leaders.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 10:41 IST
World newsUSUkraineFranceDonald TrumpG7

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