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In London's pubs, love gets a PowerPoint makeover

Dating apps are fading in popularity in the ⁠UK, with usage across ‌the 10 biggest platforms falling 16% between 2023 and 2024, according to Global Dating Insights.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 12:30 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 12:30 IST
World newsLondonDating apps

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